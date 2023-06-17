Assassin’s Creed Mirage aims to take the saga back to its roots, with less RPG elements and a more sandbox approach. Obviously it is not only a recycling of the past, but there are also some novelties. For example, Ubisoft says the goal is make us feel like a Jedi and a samurai.

With his revamped animations, Assassin’s Creed Mirage tried to create a new visual style. “We have created our pillars within the animation. In terms of fluidity, you need to be precise and efficient in your moves, without lingering,” explains Benjamin Fox, animation director of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

“You can go from one attack to another very quickly. In terms of fighting stylethe issue is quite broad. We obviously used the original Assassin’s Creed games as a point of reference, but we also took other things into consideration. We’ve looked at the samurai, we’ve looked at the Jedi for the way swords and lightsabers are handled.”

While it doesn’t seem like Assassin’s Creed Mirage is aiming for an animation style like Unity’s (one of the best in terms of fluidity) with its parkour and movement systems, that doesn’t mean that Mirage’s movement wasn’t designed to the maximum fluidity. “We worked behind the scenes to smooth transitions, to make sure the flow between certain maneuvers worked cleanly and smoothly,” Fox explains.

We leave you in closing to our preview of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.