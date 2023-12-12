The 1.0.6 update for Assassin's Creed Valhallawhich introduces the mode to the game New Game Plus plus a number of improvements, it will available starting today at 1pm Italian time.

Ubisoft had announced in recent days that the New Game Plus would soon be available, while the Permadeath mode has been postponed and at the moment it is not clear when it will be made available to owners of the game.

As you certainly know, the New Game Plus allows you to start the adventure all over again of Basim after completing it, but retaining all the upgrades and equipment unlocked up to that point, selecting any difficulty level and possibly skipping the prologue part.