Assassin’s Creed Mirage it has been available for a few days on PC and old and current generation consoles and is now preparing for a new update. Ubisoft has in fact published theupdate 1.04for which however he has not yet released a complete patch note.

However, we already had some details on this update, as Ubisoft had confirmed it via its X account Ubisoft Support that in a new patch the possibility of eliminating chromatic aberration would arrive. We don’t have confirmation for the moment that the current Assassin’s Creed Mirage update is the one designated for this change, but fans certainly hope so.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage fans had already complained about the chromatic aberration effect which created various problems and, more generally, was not particularly liked by players. The option to deactivate it is certainly welcome, since it does no harm to those who appreciate it.