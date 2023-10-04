In this way, players will know when they will be able to enjoy this new installment of the series. Assassin’s Creed at the right time. The game launch will be at midnight.
Yes, but that will depend on local time and when playing on console. But when it comes to PC, things vary.
For example, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available for download starting at 10:00 pm PT on the West Coast of the United States when playing on PC.
But there will be no shortage of those who have already preloaded the game. This option has been available for a long time and allows us to speed things up so that players can enjoy this adventure once and for all.
The release times of Assassin’s Creed Mirage For several countries and their most important cities you can see them below:
- Los Angeles – PC – October 4, 10 pm PT; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am PT
- Mexico City – PC – October 4, 12 am CST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am CST
- Sao Paulo – PC – October 5, 2 am BRT; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am BRT
- Montreal – PC – October 5, 1 a.m. EDT; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am EDT
- New York – PC – October 5, 1 am EDT ; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am EDT
- London – PC – October 5, 12am BST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am BST
- Johannesburg – PC – October 5, 1am SAST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am SAST
- Paris – PC – October 5, 1 am CEST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am CEST
- Abu Dhabi – PC – October 5, 3am GST ; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am GST
- Stockholm – PC – October 5, 1 am CEST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am CEST
- kyiv – PC – October 5, 2 am EEST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am EEST
- Shanghai – PC – October 4, 9 pm CST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am CST
- Seoul – PC – October 4, 10 pm KST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am KST
- Sydney – October 5, 12am AEDT ; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am AEDT
- Tokyo – October 4, 10 pm JST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am JST
So now you know exactly when it will be available Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ubisoft asked players not to share spoilers for the game ahead of time.
But it will be inevitable that some things will leak due to the time difference between different regions.
This adventure in ancient Baghdad seeks to return to the roots of the franchise and that is why it is one of the most anticipated by players.
Apart from Assassin’s Creed Mirage We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.
