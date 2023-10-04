













Assassin’s Creed Mirage: These are the release times









In this way, players will know when they will be able to enjoy this new installment of the series. Assassin’s Creed at the right time. The game launch will be at midnight.

Yes, but that will depend on local time and when playing on console. But when it comes to PC, things vary.

For example, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available for download starting at 10:00 pm PT on the West Coast of the United States when playing on PC.

We recommend: Assassin’s Creed Mirage receives a new trailer at gamescom with its Arabic dubbing.

But there will be no shortage of those who have already preloaded the game. This option has been available for a long time and allows us to speed things up so that players can enjoy this adventure once and for all.

Fountain: Ubisoft.

The release times of Assassin’s Creed Mirage For several countries and their most important cities you can see them below:

Los Angeles – PC – October 4, 10 pm PT; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am PT

Mexico City – PC – October 4, 12 am CST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am CST

Sao Paulo – PC – October 5, 2 am BRT; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am BRT

Montreal – PC – October 5, 1 a.m. EDT; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am EDT

New York – PC – October 5, 1 am EDT ; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am EDT

London – PC – October 5, 12am BST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am BST

Johannesburg – PC – October 5, 1am SAST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am SAST

Paris – PC – October 5, 1 am CEST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am CEST

Abu Dhabi – PC – October 5, 3am GST ; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am GST

Stockholm – PC – October 5, 1 am CEST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am CEST

kyiv – PC – October 5, 2 am EEST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am EEST

Shanghai – PC – October 4, 9 pm CST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am CST

Seoul – PC – October 4, 10 pm KST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am KST

Sydney – October 5, 12am AEDT ; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am AEDT

Tokyo – October 4, 10 pm JST; Consoles – October 5, 12:00 am JST

Fountain: Ubisoft.

So now you know exactly when it will be available Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ubisoft asked players not to share spoilers for the game ahead of time.

But it will be inevitable that some things will leak due to the time difference between different regions.

This adventure in ancient Baghdad seeks to return to the roots of the franchise and that is why it is one of the most anticipated by players.

Apart from Assassin’s Creed Mirage We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 22 times, 2 visits today)