The traditional symbol of the Assassins which stands out on the cover of Assassin’s Creed Mirage hides a secret: Ubisoft revealed it, publishing a video diary explaining how it was made and what its real meaning is.

In order to make the experience of this episode as authentic as possible, the French house entrusted the calligrapher Hatem Arafa with the task of creating a symbol that this time contained a messagein this case the word “Hidden One”, i.e. “Occult”.

As we also had the opportunity to explain in the Assassin’s Creed Mirage review, this was the name of the Brotherhood at the time of Basim’s adventure: the Hidden Ones only became Assassins starting from 1090 AD.