Assassin’s Creed Mirage boasts an excellent soundtrack and Ubisoft released a video diary in which we talk about its creation with interviews with the members of the development team, the composers and the musicians.

The game’s narrative director, Sarah Beaulieu, talked about how the music best support the narrative that is carried out during the campaign, effectively accompanying the most significant sequences of Basim’s story.

Available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox and Amazon Luna, Assassin’s Creed Mirage pays homage to the classic chapters of the Ubisoft series and it also does it from the point of view of the soundtrack, as explained in the video.