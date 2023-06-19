As already reported several times by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Mirage does not aim for a huge extension of the mappreferring to focus on a less extensive area than the last few chapters but more concentrated, comparable to that of Assassin’s Creed Revelations and Assassin’s Creed Unity.

The return to the origins placed as a sort of characterizing element of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is also reflected in this choice, which aims to make the gameplay more cohesive and rhythmic and very less dispersive compared to what happened in the last chapters, concentrating it on a more restricted area.

Obviously, this does not mean that we will be dealing with a small game: the Constantinople of Assassin’s Creed Revelations and the Paris of Assassin’s Creed Unity are however very large maps and equipped with considerable variations and characteristic elements, and the same things will also be present in the Mirage map.

However, it is a question of maintaining gameplay and narration within a more cohesive area, avoiding the dispersion of the experience in streams of narrative and gameplay lines that could be dispersive and harmful to the pace of the game. Always in line with this desire to go back to basics, even the stealth action takes up the classic style.

To find out more, we refer you to our recent preview of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a game that has returned to show itself with a cinematic trailer from Ubisoft Forward.