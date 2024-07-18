For all fans of the stealth series of UbisoftAmazon offers today Assassin’s Creed Mirage with an excellent 39% off compared to the median price of the last few months, allowing you to save almost 20 euros. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively click on the box below.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available in PlayStation 5 version on Amazon at only 27.99 eurosagainst the median price of 45.69 euros. The game is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service for free one-day delivery.
A return to the origins
In Assassin’s Creed Mirage you will take on the role of Basim and you will have the opportunity to explore, at your complete leisure, the 9th Century Baghdaddiscovering all the secrets of its characteristic neighborhoods. The classic gameplay of the series in this case has been updated with different mechanics, allowing you to use a significant number of objects to eliminate your enemies in a stealthy manner.
The launch edition includes among other things the base game, the map of Baghdad it’s a exclusive set of 3 lithographs. For further information and details regarding the game, we refer you to our review.
