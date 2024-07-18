For all fans of the stealth series of UbisoftAmazon offers today Assassin’s Creed Mirage with an excellent 39% off compared to the median price of the last few months, allowing you to save almost 20 euros. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively click on the box below.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available in PlayStation 5 version on Amazon at only 27.99 eurosagainst the median price of 45.69 euros. The game is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service for free one-day delivery.