Classification agencies usually do not share particularly sensitive information, limiting themselves to reporting the possible inclusion of content not suitable for children, vulgar language and so on. Mirage specifically got the rating M (Mature) due to the presence of blood and gore elements, references to drugs, intense violence and strong language.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has recently been classified by ESRB or the classification agency of the United States, which may have revealed an interesting detail on the new chapter of the series starring Basim relating to the gameplay and possible narrative implications, therefore the advice is not to proceed further if you do not want to run into some spoilers .

Did the ESRB let slip an important detail about Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

As reported by the tech4gamers portal, however, the summary of the ESRB is much more interesting, which reveals that in the game we will not only fight against “soldiers, guards and bosses”, but also against “fellow murderers”thus suggesting that Basim at a certain point in the adventure will be forced to face his own companions, opening the door to interesting narrative and gameplay implications.

“This is an action-adventure game where players take on the role of a thief/assassin fighting against a secret order in ancient Baghdad,” reads the description from the ESRB. “Players explore open world environments while performing missions (e.g., scavenging for items, fighting enemies) and using stealth to kill human targets.”

“Players use swords, daggers, arrows and a hidden blade to kill soldiers, fellow killers and bosses in frantic melee combat. Fights are highlighted by screams of pain and frequent blood spatter effects. The footage also depicts instances of violence: a bound prisoner slowly stabbed in the chest; a victim murdered by hanging. The words “fan**lo” and “me*da” appear in the game.

However, we specify that the information may not be entirely correct and perhaps it is just an oversight by the ESRB, which coincidentally in the last few hours updated the description in his portal by removing any reference to this detail, replacing “fellow assassins” with a generic “guards”.

In short, for the moment take everything with a grain of salt. At this point it is probable that we will discover the truth only when Assassin’s Creed Mirage is released, set for the next October 12, 2023 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One.