There Assassin’s Readiness undoubtedly stands as the most controversial of the abilities that Basim can use during the campaign Assassin’s Creed Miragebut the developers have explained how it works and the way in which it is justified from the point of view of lore.

“I asked Ubisoft Bordeaux when I visited the studio for my Assassin’s Creed Mirage cover story and they said yes, the ability was there because It’s fun and spectacular“Game Informer contributor Wesley LeBlanc wrote.

However, the feature is also justified in terms of lore, added LeBlanc: “It depends on the fact that Basim is too fast and efficientto the point that the Animus sometimes struggles to keep up with its memories, hence the glitch-style effect.”