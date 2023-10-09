There Assassin’s Readiness undoubtedly stands as the most controversial of the abilities that Basim can use during the campaign Assassin’s Creed Miragebut the developers have explained how it works and the way in which it is justified from the point of view of lore.
“I asked Ubisoft Bordeaux when I visited the studio for my Assassin’s Creed Mirage cover story and they said yes, the ability was there because It’s fun and spectacular“Game Informer contributor Wesley LeBlanc wrote.
However, the feature is also justified in terms of lore, added LeBlanc: “It depends on the fact that Basim is too fast and efficientto the point that the Animus sometimes struggles to keep up with its memories, hence the glitch-style effect.”
Fun but problematic
The Game Informer journalist’s comment comes under a gameplay video published by another journalist, Gene Park, in which the Assassin’s Wits is showcased very well, highlighting how extraordinarily powerful when you have five slots to eliminate as many opponents in an instant.
In our review of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, however, we explained how this specific finding, together with some other shortcomings in terms of balance, ends up trivialize the challenge a little too much proposed by the game.
