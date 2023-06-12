Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now close to release: we will only have to wait until October 12 to be able to play the new title in the Ubisoft series. However, Ubisoft itself did not spare itself in showing it to us during this Ubisoft Forward.

The trailers shown were numerous: we have an initial trailer that tells us the story behind the title, starting from Basim’s initiation from simple and absent-minded common man to master assassinand the mission it has to accomplish.

The second trailer, more full-bodied, it was real gameplay which he showed us a title that knows how to be modern and, at the same time, linked to the roots of the series: Basim moves between buildings and is capable of alternating stealth sections with ruthless combat.