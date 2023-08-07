Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have some microtransactions . This was revealed by the card published by the German video game classification body, which talks about optional purchases at stake. In short, you can buy extra content. But which ones?

In-game purchases

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have microtransactions

The card is quite explicit from this point of view. As for i purchasable content we talk about: Bonus levels, skins, virtual currency, game currency, subscriptions and improvements (such as the removal of advertising).

Now, it is not 100% clear if the indicated extra contents are all present in Assassin’s Creed Mirage or if it is a generic description. For example, removing ads looks more like a mobile gaming purchase than a PC and console purchase. Even the “subscriptions” item may not directly refer to Mirage, but refer to Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s subscription service, which will also include the new Assassin’s Creed.

Of course, failing official informationwe can limit ourselves to making only hypotheses, perhaps avoiding bandaging our heads before having broken it.

For the rest, we remind you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 12, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.