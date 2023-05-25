













Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns to the origins of the series with its first trailer

There were many rumors and leaks regarding the new title of the saga of Assassin’sthe new Creed Miragethat will have a setting in the medieval eastthe new trailer revealed incredible textures of the stages that now even play with the lights and other ambient elements.

However, not only that, the new advance revealed mechanics that, on the one hand, refresh the classic ones, while on the other, allow us to see more particular axes of the game. parkour and combat. It seems that this time Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have more fluid and precise movementscompared to previous titles, this due to the versatility of the Baghdad setting.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage It will feature stealth techniques coupled with deadly melee mechanics. It will also introduce the ability Assassin Focus, which consists of tagging several opponents and eliminating them all. A new ability that players will enjoy.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage It will be set 20 years before the events of the title of Valhalla. It will be led by Bassim Ibn Ishaq who will be able to move through four districts, this time we will face the caliphate of an eastern city in the 9th century after Christ.

Once again we will see the splendor of the classic of the saga of Assassin’s Creed.

When will Assassin’s Creed Mirage arrive?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will arrive on October 12, 2023, however, pre-orders are available from this moment. This includes the Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Box versions.

Title It will be out for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

