During his event today, Apple announced that Assassin’s Creed MirageResident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village will be playable on iPhone 15 Prothe flagship model of its new smartphone family, which also includes iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

The two Resident Evil will be launched during the current year, while Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released in early 2024, along with another Ubisoft game: The Division Resurgence. Note that this is the first time that a console version of Assassin’s Creed will be available natively on a smartphone.

For now there are no details on the characteristics of the various games, but we imagine that even their conversions alone already say a lot about the power of the iPhone 15 Pro, boasted by the Cupertino company during the event.

The big increase in performance is due to the use of the chip A17 Prowith a new 6-core GPU and a faster Neural Engine, making the iPhone 15 Pro a “powerful gaming machine, enabling high-quality graphics and rich, detailed game worlds never seen before on a smartphone .”