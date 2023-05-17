There exit date Of Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been revealed by a well-known French dataminer and leaker, j0nathan: according to his information, the new episode of the Ubisoft series will make its debut in stores next October 12th.

The indiscretion seems to correspond to what was reported by another well-known leaker, Tom Henderson, according to which Assassin’s Creed Mirage would have been postponed internally to October, while previously the launch seemed scheduled for August.

Whatever the exact timing of Mirage, there is a certain fact that it comes directly from the French house, apparently intending to increase the developers working on the Assassin’s Creed series by 40% in order to make the most of what stands as the company’s flagship brand.

In fact, you will recall that the latest Ubisoft reports did not describe an idyllic financial situation, which led to the cancellation of several projects and the postponement of Skull and Bones, as well as to erode the margins destined for any experiments.