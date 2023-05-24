For these days, Ubisoft It is not going through the best moment of its existence, since it has many games canceled and some others did not achieve the success that was expected. And that leads to the light of hope for the company this year being Assassin’s Creed Miragegame of which it has been mentioned that its release date was leaked.

As shown in Twitter by the user known as renka_schedule, several stores in Japan have listed the company’s next big release coming from France. Among the names, the great brand of Amazonin which he makes sure the game would be coming to fans’ consoles next October 12 °, something that not even its developers have confirmed.

This preview by the stores indicates that the game could reveal the release date in the PlayStation showcase, an event that will be held today and will give an overview of everything that will come to the console. This includes video games from third-party companies, as well as independent productions that can be great promises in the coming years.

Let’s remember that Assassin’s Creed Mirage It won’t be the first next-gen game in the franchise, as it’s planned for release on commercial platforms.or PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. So fans will have to wait for the true evolution until the 2024 or probably 2025.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: We don’t know much about the game right now, just that it will be out sometime this year. It would be logical that they already release the first gameplay in the Showcase. Although there is also the possibility of a Ubisoft Forward.