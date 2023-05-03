In December 2022, it was reported that Assassin’s Creed Mirage was targeting an August 2023 release date. While we haven’t received an update on those plans yet, it’s understood that the gameplay of Mirage will be displayed at the event Ubisoft Forward this year on June 12, 2023. We have already detailed what to expect from the event here.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the first to come out of many titles of Assassin’s Creed which are currently under development Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Baghdad)

Assassin’s Creed Project Red (Japan)

Assassin’s Creed Project Hexe (Central Europe)

Assassin’s Creed Project Jade (Mobile/Chinese)

Assassin’s Creed Invictus (Multiplayer)

Assassin’s Creed Project Nexus (VR)

In addition to the already confirmed projects, there is also talk of four more games being in the planning stages. With the code names of Nebula, RAID and echoeseach of the proposed titles of Assassin’s Creed It will be developed by different studios and will have very different gameplay styles than its predecessors.

As to whether the leak GameStop Is it accurate or not remains to be seen, but as June quickly approaches, we anticipate more leaks about Mirage in the near future.

Via: Insider Gaming