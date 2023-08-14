Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage And entered the gold phase and, surprisingly, that the release date has been brought forward to October 5, 2023i.e. one week earlier than previously indicated.

For those less used to the jargon, when a game “goes gold” it means that the development has been completed and that the “gold master” copy is ready to be sent to the owners of the various platforms for all the necessary checks and certifications . Then follows the printing of physical copies, which will then be sent to stores around the world. In practice it is the last step that anticipates the publication and therefore barring unforeseen catastrophic events, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will arrive in stores on October 5 without any delay on the roadmap.