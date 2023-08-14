Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage And entered the gold phase and, surprisingly, that the release date has been brought forward to October 5, 2023i.e. one week earlier than previously indicated.
For those less used to the jargon, when a game “goes gold” it means that the development has been completed and that the “gold master” copy is ready to be sent to the owners of the various platforms for all the necessary checks and certifications . Then follows the printing of physical copies, which will then be sent to stores around the world. In practice it is the last step that anticipates the publication and therefore barring unforeseen catastrophic events, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will arrive in stores on October 5 without any delay on the roadmap.
Mark the new release date on your calendar
The confirmation came with a post on Twitter / X of the official profile of the series, which invites players to mark the new release date on the calendar.
This is news that will surely please fans, especially considering that in the gaming sector the cases in which the publication of a game is brought forward rather than postponed are very rare.
We remind you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.
