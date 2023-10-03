Ubisoft has communicated, with a practical map, the release date with official unlock time scheduled for Assassin’s Creed Miragewith various references differing based on geographical areas around the world.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available on October 5, 2023 at 00:00 in Italythat is, at midnight between tomorrow, October 4th and October 5th, while PC users will have to wait an hour more since the unlocking is scheduled for 1:00 in the morning on the same day, according to Europe’s CEST time Central.
Note that the preload on Xbox Series
A return to origins
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the new chapter of Ubisoft’s famous action adventure series with a historical fantasy setting, which presents itself as a real back to the originsnot only as a setting but also as a general structure.
In fact, history takes us back to the Middle East, in 9th century Baghdad at the height of the Islamic golden goose, thus reviving the original atmosphere of the series, which began precisely from such a setting.
Set twenty years before the events narrated in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mirage presents the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq’s formation from street thief to freedom fighter, all within a gameplay that seems to reflect the original characteristics in a convincing way .
To find out more, we refer you to our recent review of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, with the review now arriving.
