This decision was to give more immersion to Assassin’s Creed: Mirage players. Since its story takes place in Baghdad, it makes sense that the characters speak the language of this region. It should be noted that players will still be able to enjoy it in the language of their choice.

The advance also revealed that those who acquire Mirage in pre-sale you will receive an extra mission called the 40 thieves. Although no details about this have been shared at the moment, it is clear that it will be influenced by the legend of Ali Baba.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage It goes on sale next October 5. Ubisoft made the decision to move its launch up a week, so players won’t have to wait long to visit Baghdad. Will they play it in their own language or give Arabic dubbing a chance?

What can we expect from Assassin’s Creed: Mirage?

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage It will return to the roots of this franchise with a story in the Middle East that will also be shorter. Fans won’t have to worry about spending hundreds of hours and side quests to get to the end. How was the situation in Odyssey and Valhalla.

Source: Ubisoft.

It will not only feel classic due to its length but also in its playability. Since stealth and the different tools of Basim will once again become important. It will no longer be to throw yourself headlong into any combat. Which makes it very similar to the adventures of Altair and Ezio. Will they give it a chance?

