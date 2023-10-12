Ubisoft seems happy with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which it says has similar play numbers at launch as recent games such as Origins and Odyssey.

This is positive, as both Origins and Odyssey were far bigger and costlier projects, whereas Mirage is – by design – more focused.

2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla remains the biggest Assassin’s Creed launch in the series to date.



Mirage is also Ubisoft’s “biggest new gen launch in terms of unit sales to date”, the company said, referring to games sold only on the latest generation of machines – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Most Ubisoft games in recent years have still arrived on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (such as last month’s The Crew Motorfest). Mirage is Ubisoft’s first major console launch not to do so, something the upcoming arrivals of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Skull and Bones and Star Wars Outlaws will continue.

“Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been out for six days now and we are thrilled by the love and positivity we have received over the last week,” reads a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Thank you for joining us on this incredible journey that celebrates, honors and builds upon the 15-year legacy of the Assassin’s Creed series. We could not have been happier that our back to the roots experience has been embraced by the community.

“A big congratulations to the Bordeaux Studio and all its partners in the project for this accomplishment.”

So far, and most importantly, Mirage players had petted 1.2 million cats, Ubisoft’s statement concluded.

“Golden Age Baghdad, along with a return to a more focused, stealth-based design, makes for a rich and characterful adventure,” our Christian Donlan wrote in Eurogamer’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage review.