Confirmation came via an AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) on Reddit. Art Director Jean-Luc Sala also promised that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be visually splendid .

Assassin’s Creed Mirage it will take us to a new city, Baghdad. The settings are a fundamental part of the Ubisoft saga and many fans love first of all to experience the historical period and distant places (in time and often also in space) of these video games. In order to better enjoy the places that we will be able to visit, Ubisoft will also introduce the Photo mode .

The words of the Art Director of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will bring stealth back into focus

Jean-Luc Sala he said: “Yes, we still use the Photo mode and you will have many opportunities, because Baghdad and its surroundings are very visually stunning. You can also try to go on a photo safari with the now extinct Arabian ostriches. We will have the same set of features of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but it will also be possible to play in-game (and take shots through Photo mode) with our nostalgic Assassin’s Creed 1 filter.”

Also, during the same AMA, Ubisoft confirmed that there are currently no plans for any type of DLC within Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Finally, we remind you that the release date is set for October 12, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Amazon Luna.