Initially expected by the end of 2023, players will soon be able to try their hand at the permadeath mode Of Assassin's Creed Mirage. In fact, it will be introduced into the game for free, together with transmogrification and other new features, through the patch 1.0.7which will be available starting from 2pm Italian today.

Titled Full Synchronization Challenge, Assassin's Creed Mirage's permadeath mode was designed only for the most skilled and daring players. In fact, in case Basim dies or commits illegal acts (such as killing civilians or leaving the confines of the game world) the save file will be deleted, therefore forcing the player to start the adventure from scratch. By completing this quest you receive emblems and costumes based on the selected difficulty level.

It will be possible to activate the Full Synchronization Challenge only at the start of a new game and once selected it will no longer be possible to deactivate it. Additionally, cross-progression and cloud saving will be disabled while playing in this Permadeath mode.