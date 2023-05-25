Ubisoft has issued a press release for Assassin’s Creed Miragerevealing that the game it will not come to Steam. The new Assassin’s Creed game will instead be available on Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. Ubisoft did not clarify whether Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available on Steam at a later date.

We also remind you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be published not only on PC but also on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, plus Amazon Luna which, however, is not available in Italy. The release date, circulated through rumors and confirmed at the PlayStation Showcase in May 2023, is the October 12, 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a new chapter in the saga that looks back to the origins. Players will be able to take on the role of Basim and explore a ninth-century Baghdad. Unlike the Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla trilogy, Mirage won’t have a huge open world, but will offer a city (and some areas outside it) with a more story-driven action-adventure style. There will also be a stronger push towards the parkour, stealth and assassination elements typical of the older chapters.

Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can read our gameplay trailer breakdown from the Assassin’s Creed Mirage PlayStation Showcase to find out more about what we got to see.