Ubisoft has announced the imminent arrival of a new one patches For Assassin's Creed Mirage which will be made available tomorrow, April 9th, on all the platforms on which the game in question is present and which will bring different corrections.
It is about theupdate 1.0.8intended above all to make some corrections to the game and fix bugs, but it is still an update of considerable importance for all consoles and PCs.
Meanwhile, let's see the different download sizes for each platform:
- Xbox Series X|S: ~4.55 GB
- Xbox One: ~3.15 GB
- PlayStation 5: ~1.89 GB
- PlayStation 4: ~5.31 GB
- PC: ~3.34GB
You can find the official patch notes at this address on the Ubisoft website.
Several adjustments
This is a corrective update, largely, that will lead to greater stability the software by correcting various problems detected in Assassin's Creed Mirage in recent months.
Among the interventions there is a correction to the functioning of DualSense Edge also on PC, correct display and use of saves using the challenge Full Synchronization and an adjustment to the use of some equipment upgrades.
In general, several fixes have been applied to the Full Synchronization challenge, which the developers have focused on in this particular update, but it is not the only element touched by the patch.
Among others there are also fixes to the tracking of the book collection in New Game Plus, the fix of a bug that could emerge in the battle with Al Anga and some other minor adjustments.
Previously, a patch brought permadeath and transmogrification modes, while we remind you of our review of Assassin's Creed Mirage.
