Ubisoft has announced the imminent arrival of a new one patches For Assassin's Creed Mirage which will be made available tomorrow, April 9th, on all the platforms on which the game in question is present and which will bring different corrections.

It is about theupdate 1.0.8intended above all to make some corrections to the game and fix bugs, but it is still an update of considerable importance for all consoles and PCs.

Meanwhile, let's see the different download sizes for each platform:

Xbox Series X|S: ~4.55 GB

Xbox One: ~3.15 GB

PlayStation 5: ~1.89 GB

PlayStation 4: ~5.31 GB

PC: ~3.34GB

You can find the official patch notes at this address on the Ubisoft website.