Surprisingly, Ubisoft presented the OWO Haptic Gaming System Of Assassin’s Creed Mirageone suit with haptic feedback that the game will use to restore realistic sensations to the players who will play Basim in the new chapter of the series.

For the uninitiated, OWO’s Haptic Gaming Systems are wireless sensor suits which allow the user wearing them to hear over 30 different feedbacks in real time based on what is happening in the game. Some of these sensations include insect bites, being hit by a bullet or dagger, collisions with elements of the scenery, and the effect of a gust of wind.

Of course, all as long as a game is programmed to support the characteristics of these innovative gaming suits and Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be one of them.