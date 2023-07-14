Surprisingly, Ubisoft presented the OWO Haptic Gaming System Of Assassin’s Creed Mirageone suit with haptic feedback that the game will use to restore realistic sensations to the players who will play Basim in the new chapter of the series.
For the uninitiated, OWO’s Haptic Gaming Systems are wireless sensor suits which allow the user wearing them to hear over 30 different feedbacks in real time based on what is happening in the game. Some of these sensations include insect bites, being hit by a bullet or dagger, collisions with elements of the scenery, and the effect of a gust of wind.
Of course, all as long as a game is programmed to support the characteristics of these innovative gaming suits and Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be one of them.
The OWO Haptic Gaming System from Assassin’s Creed Mirage
OOW Haptic Gaming System therefore promises to enhance parkour sessionsLeaps of Faith and bladed combat of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
“By leveraging OWO’s groundbreaking technologies and expertise, we are able to immerse players in the world, sounds and feel of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in an innovative and enhanced way. We look forward to our players discovering and enjoying the Basim’s formative story with the power of OWO,” said Fabian Salomon, Lead Producer at Ubisoft Bordeaux.
Fans of the series will also be able to purchase a limited edition themed suit, the OWO Haptic Gaming System ACM Edition, which recalls the colors and patterns of the protagonist Basim’s clothing. It will include a digital copy of the game for PC or console and will be purchasable from the OWO website as soon as pre-orders open and subsequently at other authorized resellers.
The price has not been disclosed, but keep in mind that the standard suit of the sensory suit of OWO is 499 euros.
#Assassins #Creed #Mirage #OWO #sensor #suit #announced
Leave a Reply