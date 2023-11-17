The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy has begun and on this first day we have the opportunity to purchase many products at a special price. There are truly many offers, but on our pages we want to highlight the most interesting ones, starting with Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Edition. The reported discount is 20% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the most recent chapter in Ubisoft’s Assassin saga. He takes us to Baghdad in the role of Basim, an already well-known character from the saga. This new adventure is more inspired by the first chapters of the saga, putting aside the huge open world maps of the last chapters in favor of a setting more focused on the city and its surrounding places. It also puts stealth back at the center and takes the gameplay away from the RPG systems of Odyssey and Valhalla. The Launch Edition also includes three lithographs and the map of Baghdad.