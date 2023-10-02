Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the protagonist of one exhibition in Veniceorganized by Game Art on the occasion of World Architecture Day which is celebrated today, 2 October, in conjunction with the Biennale.

Released on October 5th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take us to 9th century Baghdad, at the time of the Abbasid caliphate. This is the sixteenth episode of the popular Ubisoft series, which it has sold over 200 million copies and gave birth to a vast multimedia universe.

On the occasion of the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and coinciding with World Architecture Day on 2 October 2023 and the Venice Biennale, the Game Art exhibition will be held Architecture, art and photography in Assassin’s Creedorganized by Neoludica Game Art Gallery, the artistic project of the art critic Debora Ferrari and the writer Luca Traini, which since 2008 enhances the dialogue between digital and contemporary art.

The exhibition will illustrate the meticulous work of digital architectural reproduction of some of the cities that were the backdrop to the Assassin’s Creed saga, showing the works of the artists of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage development team and other artists of the Neoludica collective inspired by the series. The Assassin’s Creed Cosplay Italia team will complete the experience.