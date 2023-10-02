Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the protagonist of one exhibition in Veniceorganized by Game Art on the occasion of World Architecture Day which is celebrated today, 2 October, in conjunction with the Biennale.
Released on October 5th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take us to 9th century Baghdad, at the time of the Abbasid caliphate. This is the sixteenth episode of the popular Ubisoft series, which it has sold over 200 million copies and gave birth to a vast multimedia universe.
On the occasion of the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and coinciding with World Architecture Day on 2 October 2023 and the Venice Biennale, the Game Art exhibition will be held Architecture, art and photography in Assassin’s Creedorganized by Neoludica Game Art Gallery, the artistic project of the art critic Debora Ferrari and the writer Luca Traini, which since 2008 enhances the dialogue between digital and contemporary art.
The exhibition will illustrate the meticulous work of digital architectural reproduction of some of the cities that were the backdrop to the Assassin’s Creed saga, showing the works of the artists of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage development team and other artists of the Neoludica collective inspired by the series. The Assassin’s Creed Cosplay Italia team will complete the experience.
In detail
L’Hotel Aquarius of Venice hosts the works dedicated to Assassin’s Creed, the famous video game that faithfully reproduces historical scenarios. On the occasion of the exhibition, a conference was held with the participation of the Professor of the Academy of Fine Arts of Venice Paolo Della Corte, the Professor of the Academy of Fine Arts of Urbino Igor Imhoff and the two Virtual Photographers Dario Giorgetti and Francesco Favero .
Connecting remotely, Jean-Luc Sala, Art Director of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage creative team, illustrated the challenges and opportunities that the Ubisoft Bordeaux studio addressed in the analysis and design of the city of Baghdad.
“For this new episode, we had to rebuild Baghdad in its splendor with few sources available, which allowed us to be more creative, also drawing on later references to celebrate this architectural period, instead of limiting ourselves to a more faithful rendering, which would have made the city less lively.”
“We were struck by the modernity of Baghdad, with its characteristic layout of concentric circles in the center of the city. It is a very rich ensemble, surrounded by more disordered and organic neighborhoods, distributed along the network of artificial canals.”
The Architecture, art and photography in Assassin’s Creed exhibition therefore shows the research carried out and pays homage to the artists who for years have carefully reconstructed the most fascinating and significant historical periods of human civilisation.
