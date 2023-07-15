Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the new main chapter of the famous Ubisoft series that aims to go back to the origins, in this way proposing a sort of breaking point for the series, which is also reflected in theabsence of planned DLCat least for now.

Contrary to what happened to all the most recent chapters of the Ubisoft series, which instead got a huge amount of DLC, expansionsevents and various post-launch supports, Ubisoft seems to have no intention of extending the experience of Assassin’s Creed Mirage beyond the contents scheduled for launch, at least for the moment.

The clarification is essential, because it is possible that the company simply does not intend to reveal the post-launch plans of the game yet, but in line with the more “simple” and traditional vision with which Assassin’s Creed Mirage was built, the intention could really be that.