Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the new main chapter of the famous Ubisoft series that aims to go back to the origins, in this way proposing a sort of breaking point for the series, which is also reflected in theabsence of planned DLCat least for now.
Contrary to what happened to all the most recent chapters of the Ubisoft series, which instead got a huge amount of DLC, expansionsevents and various post-launch supports, Ubisoft seems to have no intention of extending the experience of Assassin’s Creed Mirage beyond the contents scheduled for launch, at least for the moment.
The clarification is essential, because it is possible that the company simply does not intend to reveal the post-launch plans of the game yet, but in line with the more “simple” and traditional vision with which Assassin’s Creed Mirage was built, the intention could really be that.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Ubisoft has no DLC planned
In a Reddit AMA session, the developers Stephane Boudon, Sarah Beaulieu and Jean-Luc Sala of Ubisoft also answered a question about post-launch support, reporting precisely that the company has no particular plans in this sense.
“Right now, Mirage has no plans for DLC or extended post-launch support,” Boudon specifically reported, and that’s it, for now. This could have to do with the greater search for simplicity and the “back to basics” mentioned several times as the main inspiration for this new chapter in the series, but we’ll see anyway.
In the past few hours, the OWO sensory suit for the game was announced, while a few days ago a trailer revealed details on combat and customization in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
