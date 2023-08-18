In the video, Ubisoft team members explain how Baghdad was one of the largest, richest and most advanced cities in the world at the time. Era under the control of the Abasi empire , the largest of its era, was in control of modern Algeria (with even a small piece of Sicily) up to the borders of present-day India. We speak of an era full of scientific discoveries.

Ubisoft has released a new video diary dedicated to Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more precisely to a behind the scenes dedicated to the development of the game and the creation of the city at the center of the game: una 9th century Baghdad .

The creation of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage team quickly figured out what Baghdad was the right setting for the game, a “perfect place for would-be Assassins”. However, recreating it would not have been easy, Ubisoft was certain of this from the beginning. The reason is simple: almost nothing is left of that era, unlike many other settings in the saga.

Ubisoft relied on the most accredited sources, on the buildings that have survived and on the tales of medieval travellers. Of course, it required the support of city experts. Thanks to all this, Baghdad of Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be divided into four districts that will have their own distinctive style and inhabitants. There will then be different biomes to explore, with their own style, such as the desert and the swamps. There will be the base of the Assassins, described as “a unique place in the world”.

Of course, the city will not only be discovered by players through buildings and streets, but also through the storyline. For example, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will propose the Tales of Baghdad, short secondary missions that will allow us to come into contact with important cultural themes of the time, such as astronomy and literature.

Finally, we remind you that the release date is the October 5, 2023. The game will be at Gamescom 2023, a new presentation at Opening Night Live.