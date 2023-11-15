Ubisoft has announced the upcoming arrival of interesting news for Assassin’s Creed Miragewhich a December will receive a substantial free update that adds the New Game Plus it’s a mode with permadeath to the game.

The announcement came through a post from the official account on December 2023although there is not yet a precise date for the free update in question.

The two main elements above serve above all to extend the longevity of Assassin’s Creed Mirage by introducing additional elements of challenge, as well as pushing you to complete the game in more depth.