Ubisoft has announced the upcoming arrival of interesting news for Assassin’s Creed Miragewhich a December will receive a substantial free update that adds the New Game Plus it’s a mode with permadeath to the game.
The announcement came through a post from the official account on December 2023although there is not yet a precise date for the free update in question.
The two main elements above serve above all to extend the longevity of Assassin’s Creed Mirage by introducing additional elements of challenge, as well as pushing you to complete the game in more depth.
Ubisoft’s post on the free update
“We hear you: the New Game+ mode for Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available with an update free this December,” reads the Ubisoft team’s post.
“As for the more expert assassins, in addition to NG+ there will also be a permadeath mode available in all difficulty levels. The first option concerns the classic mode which allows you to start a new game after completing the story for the first time, maintaining all the progress and upgrades already unlocked.
Permadeath instead introduces the “permanent death” of the character, thus representing an additional element of difficulty with a rather “definitive” game over, at least for the progress accumulated up to that point. At this point we are waiting to know the precise date of this update, in the meantime we refer you to our review of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
