Assassin's Creed Mirage received the update yesterday that includes the mode New Game Plus as well as a slew of other content, including Bayek's Medjay costume, and Ubisoft has released a trailer to best present the package.

The update, as mentioned, also sees the presence of Bayek's Medjay costume from Assassin's Creed Origins, available here in several new color variations, and a series of improvements made to Basim's movements, especially in lateral jumps.

As per tradition, the contents also come with them numerous fixes which fix more or less relevant glitches and bugs reported so far by testers and users, as well as refining the stability and performance of the game on all platforms.

