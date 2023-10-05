Today is finally the day of Assassin’s Creed Mirage: the new chapter of the well-known Ubisoft series is finally available and, as usual, specialized critics have also published their first reviews.

As can be seen from the section dedicated to gaming available on the site Metacritica portal that collects all the reviews of specialized critics of a specific product, the opinions are rather conflicting and the fluctuating ratings.

The total average currently available is equal to 77/100certainly not the best rating among the chapters of the saga, but with strong slopes ranging from 90 to 50.

A title that, with its return to the classic formula, it practically has divided critics and audiencescapturing the praise of the most traditional users and shocking with a completely new gameplay those who approached the series only in its last markedly RPG moments.

We too have created a review of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which we invite you to read to better understand what they are the strengths and weaknesses of a title that to consider controversial would, at this point, be an understatement.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available starting todayOctober 5, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series