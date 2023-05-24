Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of Ubisoft’s biggest games for the current year, but we still don’t know much about this game. We will probably have the chance to see the video game in action at Ubisoft Forward, but for the moment we don’t even know the official release date. However, a new leak has popped up online which seems to confirm a previous information shared by a dataminer linked precisely to the exit date which would be the October 12, 2023.

As you can see in the Gematsu’s tweets just below, various Japanese retailers (including Amazon JP) have reported that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 12, 2023. Gematsu also states that Japanese stores usually do not use placeholder dates, but only use official dates. For the moment, however, we have no confirmation from Ubisoft.

The possibility there are therefore two: either the retailers have all become aware of the recent leak and have mistaken it for an official confirmation or, more credibly, they have mistakenly shared in advance information obtained from Ubisoft. Of course, we can’t know for sure right now.

As already mentioned, it is likely that we will be able to find out more about Assassin’s Creed Mirage during the Ubisoft Forward. The French company certainly needs to reassure its players about the near future, given that several of its most important projects have been in limbo for some time, especially with regard to Skull and Bones, of which we have new images that emerged via leak recently .