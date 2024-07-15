Amazon’s Prime Day deals include tons of video games at very attractive prices, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch EditionThe current promotion guarantees a 40% discount compared to the standard price. If you are interested, you can find all the details about the product at this addressor by clicking on the box below.
The standard price of the game is 49.99 euros, while the price currently offered to Prime subscribers is 27,99 eurosthe lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
An Assassin’s Creed inspired by the early days of the series
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest chapter in the famous and long-running saga from the French publisher Ubisoft. Unlike the most recent games, it abandons the RPG drift and offers a more contained game world focused on the city of 9th Century Baghdadhighlighting the stealth component, which makes it conceptually closer to the very first chapters. The story follows the adventures of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character already known to those who played Valhalla, who goes from being a street thief to becoming a prominent member of the Brotherhood of Assassins.
If you want to know more, here is our review of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The Launch Edition on sale exclusively on Amazon includes the base game in a special package, the map of Baghdad and a set of three collectible lithographs.
