Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Edition – which we recall is an exclusive version of Amazon Italy – is now on sale on the e-commerce platform at a new all-time low price. You can find it at €27.99 for PS5 and Xbox. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
It’s about the same price offered during Prime Day. The number of units does not seem to be high, since in the last few days the product was often unavailable for purchase, so if you are interested at this price you should not wait too long.
What does Assassin’s Creed Mirage offer?
Ubisoft’s action video game on offer is the latest chapter in the saga. It takes us to Baghdad and puts aside the massive open world approach with RPG elements to get closer to the roots of the saga, while still having various areas to explore and some gameplay innovations that make the action more dynamic and give us many powers to act through stealth.
The Launch Edition includes the base game, the map of Baghdad and a set of three collectible lithographs. Also included in the package is the bonus mission The Forty Thieves.
