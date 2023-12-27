The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition for PS5 and Xbox (One and Series X on the same disc). The reported discount is 22% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon is €49.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the most recent chapter in Ubisoft's Assassin saga. In the role of Basim, a character introduced in Valhalla, we must explore the ancient city of Baghdad, as a member of the Brotherhood of the Occult formed in Alamut from which the Brotherhood of the Assassins will then arise. This game moves away from the breadth of the previous chapters and abandons the focus on the RPG side in favor of a return to a more classic structure of the first games of the saga, also giving more importance to stealth. This version of the game also includes a map of Baghdad and three sets of lithographs.