Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition is available on Amazon. The price is 49.99 and the release date is October 5, 2023. Available in PS4, PS5 and Xbox versions (One and Series).

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Edition includes the game, three lithographs and the map of Baghdad, the setting of the game. This chapter abandons the open-world RPG structure of the most recent trilogy and offers a game closer to the classic chapters of the saga. We will have a smaller map, focused mainly on the city of Baghdad, and the gameplay will put stealth back at the center. We will also be able to explore Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed.