Ubisoft has revealed that the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage it was a success: it’s about the best result for the company regarding games published on the current generation (PS5 and Xbox Series).
The message from Ubisoft reads: “Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been out for 6 days and we are thrilled with the love and positivity we have received over the last week. Thank you for joining us on this incredible journey that celebrates, honors and builds on 15 years of legacy of the Assassin’s Creed series. We couldn’t be happier that our back-to-basics experience has been embraced by the community. With player numbers in line with successful past launches like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, we are We are honored by the positive reception. We are proud to say that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Ubisoft’s largest New Gen launch in terms of units sold (PS5, Xbox Series X|S).”
“As a final thank you, we would like to share some exciting results obtained by the community in this first week of Mirage:
- 479 collective years spent doing parkour on the rooftops of Baghdad.
- 60 million leaps of faith.
- 1.2 million street cats petted.”
Assassin’s Creed Mirage, our review
In our review we explained to you that “Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a passionate homage to the origins of the Ubisoft series and those who missed those mechanics, those atmospheres and those architectures will certainly not be disappointed by the game, which is also offered at a price really interesting. Unfortunately it is clear that something has not worked in the delicate balance of the stealth and combat phases: Basim can count on an excessive number of skills and gadgets that make the challenge progressively simpler rather than increasing it, and consequently also the body battles in body they are not the bogeyman we were hoping for. After all, we said it: Assassin’s Creed, for better or for worse.”
