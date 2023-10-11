Ubisoft has revealed that the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage it was a success: it’s about the best result for the company regarding games published on the current generation (PS5 and Xbox Series).

The message from Ubisoft reads: “Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been out for 6 days and we are thrilled with the love and positivity we have received over the last week. Thank you for joining us on this incredible journey that celebrates, honors and builds on 15 years of legacy of the Assassin’s Creed series. We couldn’t be happier that our back-to-basics experience has been embraced by the community. With player numbers in line with successful past launches like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, we are We are honored by the positive reception. We are proud to say that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Ubisoft’s largest New Gen launch in terms of units sold (PS5, Xbox Series X|S).”

“As a final thank you, we would like to share some exciting results obtained by the community in this first week of Mirage: