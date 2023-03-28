Assassin’s Creed Mirage could be postponed. The report containing the information was published by ScriptLeaksR6known leaker of ubisoft which also anticipated the first gameplay video of Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora.

The user did not provide any further details on the matter. There is no confirmation, so it is not known whether the software house intends to postpone the game while still maintaining the date of publication within the 2023if you intend to make it available at the beginning of 2024 or even if he wants to include it in the next one fiscal year (which would start from 31 March 2024). The fact that, to date, ubisoft has not yet released the release date of Assassin’s Creed Mirage suggests that a precise date has not yet been established.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage we will play the role of Basim, a cunning thief who will join an organization that will be able to instill in him a new belief and totally change his destiny. According to the official description of the title, it seems that Mirage may be the most versatile work of the entire saga Assassin’s Creed, with new options for both parkour and target killing. The theme of assassination will be enriched with new tools and techniques, which will give players the opportunity to indulge in a way never seen in previous chapters.