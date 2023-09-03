Game Informer got to try out in preview Assassin’s Creed Mirage at the offices of the game development team, Ubisoft Bordeaux, documenting the firsts in a video diary impressions on this episode and seasoning it all with sequences of gameplay unedited.

As we know, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be on the cover of the next issue of Game Informer and the American magazine has dedicated a broad coveragereporting the experience of Alex Van Aken and Wesley LeBlanc with Basim’s intriguing adventure through the streets of 9th-century Baghdad.

The two journalists talked about how the game takes up the approach to parkour of the classic chapters of Assassin’s Creed, which was somewhat lost in the Layla Hassan saga due to architectures that did not allow this type of movement, but not only.