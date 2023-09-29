When will be published reviews Of Assassin’s Creed Mirage? The embargo relating to press evaluations regarding the new chapter of the Ubisoft series will expire on October 4th at 1pm Italian time.

The news arrived in conjunction with the launch trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but it had gone a bit quiet and we thought it was right to bring it back even if slightly late, given the popularity of the saga.

We will therefore discover in a few days whether Basim’s adventure against the backdrop of 9th century Baghdad has what it takes to carve out a special place for itself in the hearts of enthusiasts, especially considering his desire to pay homage to the original Assassin’s Creed.