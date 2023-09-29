When will be published reviews Of Assassin’s Creed Mirage? The embargo relating to press evaluations regarding the new chapter of the Ubisoft series will expire on October 4th at 1pm Italian time.
The news arrived in conjunction with the launch trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but it had gone a bit quiet and we thought it was right to bring it back even if slightly late, given the popularity of the saga.
We will therefore discover in a few days whether Basim’s adventure against the backdrop of 9th century Baghdad has what it takes to carve out a special place for itself in the hearts of enthusiasts, especially considering his desire to pay homage to the original Assassin’s Creed.
Back to the origins
As we also had the opportunity to write in our Assassin’s Creed Mirage test, the game developers wanted it abandon RPG mechanics which characterized the last trilogy in favor of an approach more linked to the beginnings of the franchise.
We will therefore find ourselves dealing with stealth sessions and definitely more difficult fightswhich will often force us to fall back and move away to outrun our pursuers, so that we can plan a new attack from the shadows, the silence, just like the Occult Asss do.
