Ubisoft released the launch trailer Of Assassin’s Creed Mirage , the new chapter of his famous series, which will see a return to its origins, at least from the point of view of the game mechanics. In the movie we can see some animated sequences starring the protagonist Basim who uses his skills and abilities to get by in different situations.

The trailer

Basim he was a cunning petty thief, one of those who made a living from petty thefts on the streets. Struck by frightening visions, he began to search for answers and justice, eventually committing a brutal act to take revenge.

Having fled Baghdad, Basim joined an ancient organization called the Hidden Ones. Inside he will learn its founding principles and its rituals, honing his skills. Once his true nature is discovered, he will end up adhering to a new belief, changing his destiny forever.

Before leaving you to watch the trailer repeatedly, we remind you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available starting from 5 October 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series It will also be released on Amazon Luna and on iOS systems (from iPhone 15 Pro Max and up).

If you’re interested in playing it on PC, you’ll be happy to learn the system requirements for Assassin’s Creed Mirage.