Ubisoft released a new official trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage at this year’s Gamescom, which kicked off in Cologne. Displayed during the event’s Opening Night Live, this two-minute-long gameplay trailer gives fans an exciting glimpse into their next journey to the Abbasid Caliphate.

As announced as early as 2022, AC Mirage will transport players to 9th-century Baghdad. The celebration of the series’ 15th anniversary is no stranger to this much-anticipated return to its Middle-Eastern roots. Launched in 2007, the inaugural Assassin’s Creed took gamers to iconic cities such as Acre, Damascus, and Jerusalem. Mirage will honor this legacy in style by bringing back a familiar face to guide players through the bustling streets of the City of Peace.

Introduced as a supporting character in AC Valhalla, Basim Ibn Ishaq will play center stage this time around. The Hidden One is returning to form as the trailer shows him parkouring above the bazaars and back alleys of the town where he grew up as a street thief. Ubisoft pushed the immersion to the next level by including an Arabic voiceover, with Jordanian actor Eyad Nassar lending his voice to the main protagonist. As the publisher confirmed last year, AC Mirage will feature full Arabic dubbing available with all copies of the game worldwide.

The French studio also worked hand in hand with various cultural institutions to bring Abbasid Baghdad to life in accurate fashion. From The David Collection to the Institut du monde arabe and the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design, a great many museums provided photos and illustrations of a wide range of artifacts from that period. Additionally, external historians contributed to a History of Baghdad feature set to add further context for history buffs to delve into the Islamic Golden Age.

Despite the difficulties of simulating a city lost in time immemorial, as almost nothing of its past beauty and glory has survived to the present day, the game’s developers and artistic directors made a point of tackling some pervasive clichés and misconceptions attached to the region. And this dedication to delivering an authentic recreation of Baghdad shows in the latest Gamescom trailer. The exclusive footage depicts several dazzling Baghdad locations, such as the House of Wisdom and the Palace of the Golden Gate.

Even with crisper graphics than ever, though, long-time fans were quick to point out the game’s seemingly old-school vibe. And the thirteenth mainline installation in the franchise definitely intends to be a spiritual successor to its early stealth-focused forerunners. Tellingly, Ubisoft previously described the upcoming entry as a “tightly crafted experience” bound to evoke the atmosphere of past AC titles.

Turning away from the massive open-world extravaganza of installations like AC Odyssey or AC Valhalla, Mirage will comprise a mere four explorable districts. Besides, this smaller-scale title will reportedly last 20 to 25 hours, a length similar to that of the first Assassin’s Creed entries. Gameplay-wise, the game will also tone down the role-playing elements to focus on the franchise’s signature assassination mechanics.

That said, Ubisoft didn’t settle for rehashing old features. Blurring the frontiers between the virtual and the physical worlds, the studio partnered with gaming company Owo to develop a haptic bodysuit allowing its owner to discover and feel the AC universe like never before. Persistent rumors also suggest that Mirage may incorporate lootboxes and gambling minigames for the first time. Although Ubisoft has refuted these alleged claims, they gained traction again this summer when an updated Xbox store page alluded to actual gambling. The gaming community needs to hold on until October for a clear answer.

But in the meantime, AC fans keen on scratching their gambling itch may turn to online options. Websites like casinobonusca give access to handy informational resources. Better still, industry professionals have scoured the web to spotlight the most attractive bonuses, from free spins to cashback deals. Hundreds of casino offers and promotions are updated regularly, leaving prospective players to find the best pick with just a click. Advanced filters also make it easy to sort out online platforms by software providers or bonus types.

While speculation on the game’s actual content and story is bound to emerge in the coming weeks, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is just around the corner. Much to fans’ bliss, the game’s release date even changed at the eleventh hour. Instead of coming out on October 12, Mirage will hit the shelves one week prior, on October 5.

Word count: 748