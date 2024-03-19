There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we point out that Assassin's Creed Mirage it is on sale at €31.99, compared to a recommended price of €49.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is the lowest ever on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.
Assassin's Creed Mirage
In our Assassin's Creed Mirage review we explained to you that “Assassin's Creed Mirage is a passionate homage to the origins of the Ubisoft series and those who missed those mechanics, those atmospheres and those architectures will certainly not be disappointed by the game, which is also offered at a really interesting price. “
