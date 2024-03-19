There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we point out that Assassin's Creed Mirage it is on sale at €31.99, compared to a recommended price of €49.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The current price it is the lowest ever on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.