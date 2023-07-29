These statements come ten months after the previous statement by Stephan Boudon – creative director – who stated that to complete Assassin’s Creed Mirage would have required among the 15-20 hours . Let’s assume that this estimate was conservative or that the actual content of the game has increased over the months.

In an interview released by the lead producer of Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Fabian Salamon – it is stated that the game time required during the most recent playtests of the new Ubisoft adventure settles on about 20-24 hours on average, with peaks of up to 30 hours for completionists and 20 hours for those who complete the game quickly.

Does the duration of Assassin’s Creed Mirage matter?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be set in Baghdad

We knew from the start that Assassin’s Creed Mirage wasn’t going to be a big open world RPG with dozens and dozens of hours of gameplay. It is a more contained adventure, in line with works such as Unity and Revelations.

Let’s also remember that longevity is not a relevant indicator in determining the quality of a game, but it is nonetheless a factor to take into considerationfor example if you don’t have much time available and are looking for a work that doesn’t take up too many hours.

We also consider that the last chapters of the saga have proved to be extremely long-lived, to the point that for many fans it has become difficult to finish the adventures of Odyssey and Valhalla. Ubisoft also felt compelled to point out that Star Wars Outlaws won’t be too long.