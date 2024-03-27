If you are looking for Assassin's Creed Mirage at a valid price, you should look no further because Amazon Italy has made a new offer available. The discount – compared to the median price – currently reported by the platform is 34%. Don't miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The product comes shipped by Amazon, which also indicates that the median price is €45.47. This makes the current promotion the best ever on the platform.
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin's Creed Mirage is the most recent chapter of the saga. Putting aside the open world RPG drift, Mirage gets closer to the beginnings of the saga, with a greater focus on the city (Baghdad, in this case). There is no shortage of outdoor areas, but the streets and roofs will once again become our first home.
In terms of gameplay, the stealth will have a greater role in this round, thanks also to a series of abilities that will allow you to attack enemies in a unique way.
