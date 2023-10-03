There is now very little left until the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and today the preloads of digital copies purchased on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Ubisoft Connect have begun, which also allows us to discover the exact dimensions of the various versions. As reported on Reddit, the dimensions on PS5 of Assassin’s Creed Mirage are exactly 31,678GB. On Xbox platforms it rises to 35.52 GB, while on PC the weight is 38.14 GB.

In any case, we are talking about small dimensions, at least when compared to some heavyweights that have recently arrived on the market, such as NBA 2K24, Starfield and Mortal Kombat 1 which exceed the 100 GB threshold.