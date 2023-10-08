Digital Foundry analyzed the versions PS5 and Xbox Series Of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and in particular the results obtained with the graphic modes offered by the latest chapter of the Ubisoft series.

As with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we also find in Mirage two graphic presetsone which brings the framerate to 60 fps while the other which ensures higher resolution and visual quality at the expense of 30 fps.

As for Quality mode, PS5 and Xbox Series are basically on par and feature one dynamic 4K resolution which occasionally drops all the way down to 1944p. On Series S the resolution is 1620p, which drops to a maximum of 1512p while the framerate shows no uncertainties on any occasion.

PS5 and Xbox Series Xbox Series S, net of the lower resolution, holds up very well compared to the other two: only the quality of the geometries, shadows and trees is slightly lower but the differences are practically imperceptible while playing.