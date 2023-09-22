A few days ago the official requirements were published Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the new Ubisoft game dedicated to the saga of assassins arriving soon. In the midst of the various details it was noted that the game only supported XeSS upscaling, a strange detail for a game of this type. In fact, now the official website has been updated and reports that Assassin’s Creed Mirage it will also support DLSS and FSR, in addition to XeSS.

In other words, you can use any of the main upscaling systems without any problems whatsoever. It is not impossible for famous games to be published with limited support for upscaling systems (think of Starfield which only supported FSR at launch), so some concern had arisen among fans.