A few days ago the official requirements were published Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the new Ubisoft game dedicated to the saga of assassins arriving soon. In the midst of the various details it was noted that the game only supported XeSS upscaling, a strange detail for a game of this type. In fact, now the official website has been updated and reports that Assassin’s Creed Mirage it will also support DLSS and FSR, in addition to XeSS.
In other words, you can use any of the main upscaling systems without any problems whatsoever. It is not impossible for famous games to be published with limited support for upscaling systems (think of Starfield which only supported FSR at launch), so some concern had arisen among fans.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage requirements and the need for upscaling
The system requirements for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which you can read here, are not too onerous, as they allow you to play at 1080p, 60 FPS and High settings with an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti (6GB)/AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB) and an i7-8700K/Ryzen 5 3600, but access to upscaling certainly isn’t a bother. We also remember that Assassin’s Creed Mirage supports Ultrawide settings, HDR and has unlocked frame rate.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take us to Baghdad in the ninth century, the period preceding the first chapter of the saga. It will be a chapter with a smaller map than the last few games and with reduced RPG mechanics, with a greater focus on stealth. It will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series October 5, 2023. It will also be available on Amazon Luna (not active in Italy) and will then also arrive on iPhone 15.
